Josh Simmons says he “absolutely” will remain with the Chiefs the rest of the season

Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons spoke publicly for the first time since his return last week after a four-game absence. The rookie first-rounder abruptly left the team hours before kickoff in a game against the Lions.

He declined to discuss his personal reason for leaving.

“I just want to keep it in-house, all due respect,” Simmons said Wednesday, via KCTV. “That’s just something I want to keep inside.”

Simmons thanked the entire organization for standing behind him and giving him the time and space he needed.

“I want to thank the entirety of Kansas City, and this club, for having my six during the time I was away from the team,” Simmons said. “It showed how much love this team and city has for me, and I can’t wait to give it back to them.”

Simmons started Sunday’s 22-19 loss to the Broncos on Sunday in his first game since Oct. 6.

“I was ready to play,” Simmons said, noting that he worked out at the gym and on the field during his absence. “Communication with the team was very transparent, especially at the end.”

Simmons, 22, said he “absolutely” will remain with the team for the remainder of the season.

“I will be here for the rest of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs,” Simmons said.