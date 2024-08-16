Josh Uche’s playing time was unrelated to “brief scuffle” in joint practice

Earlier this week, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo declared to reporters that any starters who fight during joint practice with the Eagles will play the entire preseason game against them, and that any backups who fight during joint practice won’t play at all. Most took him seriously.

For starters, and per a source with knowledge of the situation, Mayo was joking.

That didn’t stop Mark Daniel of MassLive.com from suggesting that linebacker Josh Uche had extensive playing time as punishment for engaging in a “brief scuffle” during practice against Philadelphia.

Again, Mayo was joking. More importantly, Uche (who had 24 defensive snaps and five special-teams plays) isn’t a starter.

He’s not listed as a starter on the preseason depth chart. He didn’t start the preseason game. Or the first one. He has three career starts in 51 games. So, no, Uche is not a starter.

Finally, Mayo told reporters on Friday morning that he didn’t even consider Uche’s actions during the joint practices as a fight. So even if Mayo wasn’t joking about the consequences for fighting during joint practice, Uche didn’t cross the line.