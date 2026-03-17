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Joshua Ezeudu will return to Giants on a one-year deal

  
Published March 17, 2026 03:30 PM

Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year deal, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN reports.

The Giants made Ezeudu a third-round pick in 2022, and he has appeared in 33 games with the team. Ezeudu has made seven starts at left tackle, two at left guard and one as an extra lineman in his career.

He spent all of last season on injured reserve after he injured his calf in training camp.

In 2024, he appeared in a career-high 17 games with three starts.

The Giants re-signed offensive lineman Evan Neal, another member of the 2022 draft class, last week.