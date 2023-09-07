Juan Thornhill misses Thursday practice with calf injury

The Browns may be without two key members of their secondary when they open the season against the Bengals.

With cornerback Denzel Ward still progressing through the concussion protocol, safety Juan Thornhill did not practice on Thursday with a calf injury according to Cleveland’s injury report. He was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s session.

After four years with the Chiefs, Thornhill signed a three-year deal with the Browns in March.

Ward was limited for the second day in a row. He’s working his way back from a concussion suffered during Cleveland’s final preseason game against Kansas City.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (illness) and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) remained limited.

Guard Joel Bitonio and receiver Amari Cooper had rest days on Wednesday but were full participants in Thursday’s session. Right tackle Jack Conklin was added to the report with a rest day.