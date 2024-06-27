Judge will hear post-trial motions in Sunday Ticket case on July 31

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticketlatest_240627.jpg
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticketlatest_240627.jpg
NFL ordered to pay $4B+ in Sunday Ticket verdict
nbc_pftpm_antoniopierce_240626.jpg
Unpacking bankruptcy reports around Pierce
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240626.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL ever expand to London?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Judge will hear post-trial motions in Sunday Ticket case on July 31

  
Published June 27, 2024 05:38 PM

The jury has spoken. Next, the judge will.

Post-trial motions in the Sunday Ticket class action are set for July 31. That’s when the NFL will renew its motion for judgment as a matter of law before Judge Philip Gutierrez.

While it’s standard practice for the losing party in a civil case to seek post-trial relief from the judge, there’s a difference here. Judge Gutierrez threatened to throw out the case last week, criticizing the plaintiffs’ lawyers for overcomplicating it. This week, he decided not to rule on the NFL’s motion for judgment as a matter of law until after the verdict.

Here’s an important question. Will the sheer magnitude of the verdict make him view the case differently? Whatever the plaintiffs’ lawyers did, they did enough to get the jury to return an exorbitant verdict against the NFL — a verdict far larger than anything the NFL has ever faced.

He’ll enter a written ruling at some point after July 31. Then, the losing party will have the ability to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.