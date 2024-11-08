 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JuJu Smith-Schuster out again for Chiefs

  
Published November 8, 2024 04:19 PM

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster again this week.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster has missed the last two games with the injury and he didn’t practice at all this week.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (knee) is the only other player with an injury designation. He returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Kareem Hunt (quad), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder, knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) are all set to play as they didn’t receive injury designations for Sunday.