JuJu Smith-Schuster out again for Chiefs

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster again this week.

Smith-Schuster was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster has missed the last two games with the injury and he didn’t practice at all this week.

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton (knee) is the only other player with an injury designation. He returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Kareem Hunt (quad), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder, knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) are all set to play as they didn’t receive injury designations for Sunday.