JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped up with a couple of big plays for the Chiefs

  
Published January 27, 2025 05:15 PM

Last week, when we were breaking down the AFC Championship on PFT Live or the joint Chris Simms Unbuttoned/#PFTPM joint picks podcast (I can’t remember, and I’m too lazy to check), we pointed to veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as a guy who needs to do something to supplement the Travis Kelce/Xavier Worthy/Hollywood Brown target troika for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

JuJu did. He had long catch-and-run plays on two of Kansas City’s touchdown efforts — a 31-yarder on the first drive of the game and a 29-yarder on the drive that gave the Chiefs a 29-22 fourth-quarter lead.

His two catches for 60 yards were impressive in comparison to his production since catching seven passes for 130 yards on a Monday night in early October against the Saints.

Before Sunday, Smith-Schuster had 84 receiving yards since then. In all games combined. And he hadn’t generated more than 18 yards since catching two passes for 31 against the Chargers in early December.

They Chiefs will likely need more of that from him (and/or from DeAndre Hopkins) against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. A key catch in a key spot, whether to fuel a drive or to cap one with a touchdown.