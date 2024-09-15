 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Julian Okwara active for Cardinals-Rams

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:04 PM

After promoting him to the 53-man roster earlier this week, the Cardinals have made Julian Okwara active for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Okwara has recorded 9.0 sacks in 38 carer games. He had 2.0 for the Lions last season.

Arizona’s inactive are cornerback Darren Hall, linebacker Jesse Luketa, defensive lineman Dante Stills, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, tight end Travis Vokolek, and receiver Xavier Weaver. Weaver has an oblique injury.

Los Angeles’ inactives are running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, tight end Davis Allen, and defensive lineman Tyler Davis. Allen has a back injury.