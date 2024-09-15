Julian Okwara active for Cardinals-Rams

After promoting him to the 53-man roster earlier this week, the Cardinals have made Julian Okwara active for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

Okwara has recorded 9.0 sacks in 38 carer games. He had 2.0 for the Lions last season.

Arizona’s inactive are cornerback Darren Hall, linebacker Jesse Luketa, defensive lineman Dante Stills, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, tight end Travis Vokolek, and receiver Xavier Weaver. Weaver has an oblique injury.

Los Angeles’ inactives are running back Cody Schrader, outside linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, tight end Davis Allen, and defensive lineman Tyler Davis. Allen has a back injury.