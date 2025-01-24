 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jury finds Jabrill Peppers not guilty of assault

  
Published January 24, 2025 02:55 PM

After deliberating for just over an hour, a jury acquitted Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers of assault.

Via NBC 10 in Boston, the verdict came on Friday afternoon, following a case that included testimony from the alleged victim and from Peppers.

Peppers denied the allegations.

“There’s no doubt Mr. Peppers was frustrated,” his attorney, Marc Brofsky, said during closing arguments. Brofsky also pointed to medical records that, in his view, rebutted the contentions made by the alleged victim.

“Based on these medical findings, you might find that this is all a scam,” Brofsky said. “That’s up for you to decide. You might say it’s a shakedown . . . or a money grab. She’s looking to get paid. But that’s going to be for you to decide if you believe that.”

Peppers admitted to a charge of cocaine possession before the trial began.

He remains subject to discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy and/or the substance abuse policy. The criminal justice system imposes a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The NFL uses a much lower standard.

A civil lawsuit against Peppers, which also applies a lower standard than the criminal process, is also pending.