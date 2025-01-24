Jury finds Jabrill Peppers not guilty of assault

After deliberating for just over an hour, a jury acquitted Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers of assault.

Via NBC 10 in Boston, the verdict came on Friday afternoon, following a case that included testimony from the alleged victim and from Peppers.

Peppers denied the allegations.

“There’s no doubt Mr. Peppers was frustrated,” his attorney, Marc Brofsky, said during closing arguments. Brofsky also pointed to medical records that, in his view, rebutted the contentions made by the alleged victim.

“Based on these medical findings, you might find that this is all a scam,” Brofsky said. “That’s up for you to decide. You might say it’s a shakedown . . . or a money grab. She’s looking to get paid. But that’s going to be for you to decide if you believe that.”

Peppers admitted to a charge of cocaine possession before the trial began.

He remains subject to discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy and/or the substance abuse policy. The criminal justice system imposes a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The NFL uses a much lower standard.

A civil lawsuit against Peppers, which also applies a lower standard than the criminal process, is also pending.