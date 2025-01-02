 Skip navigation
Justice Hill will not play for Ravens on Saturday

  
Published January 2, 2025 04:35 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said early this week that he expected running back Justice Hill back from a concussion for their Week 18 game against the Browns, but Hill won’t be in the lineup.

The concussion is no longer the issue keeping Hill out, however. Hill missed practice all week with an illness and the Ravens ruled him out on Thursday.

Derrick Henry will be backed up by Keaton Mitchell and Rasheen Ali, who did not receive an injury designation this week.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) has also been ruled out. Tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) and left guard Patrick Mekari (illness) are listed as questionable to play.