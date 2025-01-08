Justin Fields: Definitely a plus for us to make Ravens prepare for two QBs

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that quarterback Justin Fields “certainly” could have a role in Saturday’s playoff game against the Ravens and Fields said on Tuesday that he will be ready for anything the coaching staff has in mind.

Fields said he is always “preparing like I’m playing” and that he will be set to hit the field in Baltimore. The Steelers have regularly talked about using Fields, but he’s only played 13 snaps since Russell Wilson took over as the starter in Week Seven so the talk has rarely amounted to much substance.

Fields thinks that the talk about using him can still benefit the Steelers, however.

“I think for me, just being able to utilize with my legs and stuff, that causes the defense to watch film on that, really just waste time on it whether we’re planning on running it or not,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “So, I think it’s definitely a plus for us.”

The Steelers should be open to anything that can give their offense a spark after closing the regular season with four straight losses, but their reluctance to roll the dice with Fields over the last couple of months suggests that they’re more likely to sink or swim with Wilson at the helm.