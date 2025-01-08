 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields: Definitely a plus for us to make Ravens prepare for two QBs

  
Published January 8, 2025 06:39 AM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that quarterback Justin Fields “certainly” could have a role in Saturday’s playoff game against the Ravens and Fields said on Tuesday that he will be ready for anything the coaching staff has in mind.

Fields said he is always “preparing like I’m playing” and that he will be set to hit the field in Baltimore. The Steelers have regularly talked about using Fields, but he’s only played 13 snaps since Russell Wilson took over as the starter in Week Seven so the talk has rarely amounted to much substance.

Fields thinks that the talk about using him can still benefit the Steelers, however.

“I think for me, just being able to utilize with my legs and stuff, that causes the defense to watch film on that, really just waste time on it whether we’re planning on running it or not,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “So, I think it’s definitely a plus for us.”

The Steelers should be open to anything that can give their offense a spark after closing the regular season with four straight losses, but their reluctance to roll the dice with Fields over the last couple of months suggests that they’re more likely to sink or swim with Wilson at the helm.