Justin Fields finds John Metchie, cuts Patriots lead to 21-14

  
Published November 13, 2025 10:21 PM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields ran for a touchdown in the first quarter and he’s now added a passing touchdown to the ledger.

Fields hit wide receiver John Metchie for a 22-yard score that cut New England’s lead to 21-14 with 3:10 left to play in the third quarter. It was Metchie’s first touchdown catch of the Jets and he was all by himself to catch the pass after safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell down.

The touchdown came on a third down that was set up by wide receiver Adonai Mitchell’s second dropped pass of the night.

Fields is 10-of-15 for 77 yards and the Jets defense will try to keep the lead from growing before the ball is back in his hands.