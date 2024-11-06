 Skip navigation
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Justin Fields fully participates in first post-bye practice

  
Published November 6, 2024 03:53 PM

A hamstring injury in practice derailed plans to sprinkle quarterback Justin Fields in with starter Russell Wilson during a Week 8 Monday night win over the Giants. Nine days later, Fields seems to be good to go.

Fields fully participated in Wednesday’s practice, four days before a Week 10 showdown with the Commanders.

Also participating in full were center Zach Frazier (ankle), running back Cordarelle Patterson (ankle), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), and receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder).

Limited was linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring). Safety Terrell Edmunds (illness) and offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (rest) did not participate.

Frazier missed the last two games. Patterson hasn’t played since Week 4.