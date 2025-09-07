Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson connect for first TD as Jets teammates
Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson were excited about being teammates again with the Jets and the former Ohio State Buckeyes have connected for a touchdown for the first time in the NFL.
Fields hit Wilson for a 33-yard score with 25 seconds left in the first half and the Jets went up 9-7 on the Steelers as a result. The score remains 9-7 because running back Braelon Allen was stopped short on a two-point try.
The Jets went for two from the 1-yard-line after a Steelers penalty negated a missed extra point by Jets kicker Nick Folk.
The Jets started the drive on their 45-yard-line after a good Xavier Gipson return and picked up two first downs. One came on a pass to Wilson and another on a run by Breece Hall, who has five carries for 38 yards in the early portion of the game.