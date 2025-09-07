 Skip navigation
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson connect for first TD as Jets teammates

  
Published September 7, 2025 01:33 PM

Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson were excited about being teammates again with the Jets and the former Ohio State Buckeyes have connected for a touchdown for the first time in the NFL.

Fields hit Wilson for a 33-yard score with 25 seconds left in the first half and the Jets went up 9-7 on the Steelers as a result. The score remains 9-7 because running back Braelon Allen was stopped short on a two-point try.

The Jets went for two from the 1-yard-line after a Steelers penalty negated a missed extra point by Jets kicker Nick Folk.

The Jets started the drive on their 45-yard-line after a good Xavier Gipson return and picked up two first downs. One came on a pass to Wilson and another on a run by Breece Hall, who has five carries for 38 yards in the early portion of the game.