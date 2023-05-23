Justin Fields: I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is about to embark on his third season, which is particularly significant when it comes to first-round picks.

While all players are eligible for a contract extension after completing their third season, teams also have to choose whether or not to exercise the fully guaranteed fifth-year option on first-rounders like Fields.

But when Fields was asked about his approach to the 2023 season with a potential new deal on the line, Fields made it clear that’s not on his mind.

“I think every year is a big year,” Fields said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, I mean, yeah — I don’t really have anything to expand on that. But for me, every year is a big year and I’m excited to show.

“I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins . I could care less.”

With the Bears adding some significant offensive pieces around Fields for the upcoming season, the prevailing thought is that there are no more excuses for the young QB’s performance. But Fields doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“For me, I just try not to make excuses,” Fields said. “I feel like I said this multiple times last year — no matter what the situation is, I’m going to go out there on the field and play my hardest for my teammates, for my coaches. So, that’s kind of how I look at it. I never really was looking at it as excuses, if that’s the answer to your question.”

The No. 11 pick of the 2021 draft, Fields completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, though he was sacked a league-leading 55 times and had a league-leading 16 fumbles. But, Fields rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns — averaging a league-high 7.1 yards per carry.