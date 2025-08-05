Justin Fields: It would be good for me to play every preseason game

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hasn’t disclosed his plan for playing starters in this week’s preseason opener against the Packers, but quarterback Justin Fields knows what he’d do in that position.

Fields is in his first year playing for Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, which has led to some rough days in practice during training camp. Tuesday was one of those days and Fields said there are “plain and simple things” the offense has to clean up to perform at the level he believes they can reach this season. In his mind, part of that process would involve seeing the field in all three of the team’s preseason contests.

“I think we need to at least see the field each and every game,” Fields said, via a transcript from the team. “I think that will be good for our team, it will be good for Tanner in the in-game stuff, it will be good for me, the guys on offense. I don’t think, I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason, but I don’t think that’s the case for us. Just because of the new team, new offense, and stuff like that. So, that’s kind of how I feel about the situation.”

Fields gave the team a scare when he had to be carted off from one practice after dislocating his toe. He was back in action quickly, but Glenn and the Jets will have to balance the need for the unit to have reps together in game situations with the possibility of injuries as they determine their ultimate plan for the exhibition season.