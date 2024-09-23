 Skip navigation
Justin Fields: I’ve grown a lot over the past year

  
Published September 23, 2024 06:28 AM

The Steelers had their best overall outing of the season at home against the Chargers on Sunday and quarterback Justin Fields was central to the offensive success.

Fields led the Steelers to multiple touchdowns for the first time this season and threw for a season-high 245 yards in the 20-10 win. Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another in a performance that made a strong argument for him remaining the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.

After the game, Fields said that he feels a “sense of peace” on the field that he didn’t have during his time with the Bears.

“I’ve grown a lot over the past year, the past few months so I’m definitely feeling a lot more confident when I’m out on the field,” Fields said, via Austin Hertzog of PennLive.com. “It means a lot, but at the end of the day it’s not just me winning games. I’m just happy to be a part of this team, this organization. I’m definitely looking forward to keeping it going versus Indy.”

Fields said he is “not really worried” about proving those who doubted him wrong with his play, but every win chips away at any negative narratives he carried with him to Pittsburgh this offseason. They also make it hard to see a clear path for Russell Wilson to get into the lineup when and if his calf gets back to 100 percent.