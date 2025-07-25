 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Justin Fields jogging on the practice field one day after toe injury

  
Published July 25, 2025 09:33 AM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields’ toe injury appears to be no big deal.

Fields limped off the practice field yesterday and rode a cart inside, causing immediate fears that the Jets had lost their new starting quarterback to a serious injury. But Fields is already back on the practice field today, and reporters on the scene say he’s jogging without a limp.

Although Fields is sitting out some of the quarterback drills, there’s nothing about the way he’s moving that would indicate his injury is a concern.

Officially, the Jets have described Fields as day-to-day with a dislocated toe. After the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers four plays into his first season with the team two years ago, any injury to a new starting quarterback is a concern, but Fields looks ready to shake off his toe injury and get back to work.