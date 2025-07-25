Justin Fields jogging on the practice field one day after toe injury
Jets quarterback Justin Fields’ toe injury appears to be no big deal.
Fields limped off the practice field yesterday and rode a cart inside, causing immediate fears that the Jets had lost their new starting quarterback to a serious injury. But Fields is already back on the practice field today, and reporters on the scene say he’s jogging without a limp.
Although Fields is sitting out some of the quarterback drills, there’s nothing about the way he’s moving that would indicate his injury is a concern.
Officially, the Jets have described Fields as day-to-day with a dislocated toe. After the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers four plays into his first season with the team two years ago, any injury to a new starting quarterback is a concern, but Fields looks ready to shake off his toe injury and get back to work.