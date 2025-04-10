Justin Fields: Just like the old days with Garrett Wilson

Quarterback Justin Fields is a recent addition to the Jets, but the Ohio State alum does have familiarity with a few of his new teammates.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert and center Josh Myers were both in Columbus at the same time as Fields, but it’s another former Buckeye who figures to have the most impact on how Fields’s first season with the team plays out. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has had three productive seasons playing with a variety of quarterbacks and the Jets are hoping that reuniting with Fields does good things for both of them.

At a Wednesday press conference, Fields said he and Wilson have picked up where they left off.

“It’s awesome, of course,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “When I saw him, it was really just like the old days. I don’t think our relationship skipped a beat. So I’m definitely excited to play with him and guys like Ruck and Josh. I’m excited for that and for things we can do to help each other get better, just get back on the same page as we were in college.”

There’s no doubt about Fields’s ability to impact games with his legs, but his passing ability hasn’t been as clear a strength as it was in college. If running it back with his Ohio State pals helps change that, the move to sign Fields will go down as a wise one.