Justin Fields: Not a lot of people expected us to come out like that

The Jets lost to their former quarterback, but they feel good about the play of their current quarterback.

Justin Fields went throw-to-throw with Aaron Rodgers, completing 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Fields became only the third quarterback in team history to rush for two touchdowns and throw for one in the same game, joining Mark Sanchez (2011) and Josh McCown (2017).

“I don’t think a lot of people expected us to come out like that,” Fields said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The Jets gained 394 yards and scored 32 points, a point total it took Rodgers 14 games to reach last season, and the Jets did it against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"[The Steelers] acquired all these guys this offseason, future Hall of Famers on that side of the ball, and we put up 32 and there were still plays that were left out there,” Fields said. “All we have to do is keep building, keep getting better and we’ll be good.”

Jets coach Aaron Glenn called Fields “outstanding.”

Still, the loss had to sting for Fields, who started six games for the Steelers last season before he was benched for Russell Wilson.

“He brings a sense of calm,” running back Breece Hall said. “He never gets too high, never gets too low. I’m hurting for him. Obviously, you never want to lose to your old team or whatever, but I think he commanded the offense, had control of the offense, and he was a great leader for us today.”