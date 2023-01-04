 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields out for Week 18 with hip injury, Nathan Peterman to start

  
Published January 4, 2023 07:50 AM
nbc_dps_mikefloriointvv2_230103
January 3, 2023 11:18 AM
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the importance of the emotional wellbeing of NFL players in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's serious injury that has left him in critical condition.

The Bears won’t have quarterback Justin Fields for their season finale against the Vikings.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Fields came out of Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a sore hip and is out for Week 18. Eberflus noted that Fields had an MRI, which revealed a hip strain.

Nathan Peterman will start instead for Chicago.

Even if it were a game of significance for the 3-13 Bears, Fields would not play.

It’s not long-term , but he just wouldn’t be able to go full speed,” Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website.

Peterman has not started a game since 2018, when he started two for Buffalo. He’s completed 52.5 percent of his career passes for 598 yards with three touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Fields will end his 2022 season having completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry. He has also fumbled a league-high 16 times, losing eight, and has been sacked a league-high 55 times.