Justin Fields out for Week 18 with hip injury, Nathan Peterman to start

The Bears won’t have quarterback Justin Fields for their season finale against the Vikings.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Fields came out of Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a sore hip and is out for Week 18. Eberflus noted that Fields had an MRI, which revealed a hip strain.

Nathan Peterman will start instead for Chicago.

Even if it were a game of significance for the 3-13 Bears, Fields would not play.

“It’s not long-term , but he just wouldn’t be able to go full speed,” Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s website.

Peterman has not started a game since 2018, when he started two for Buffalo. He’s completed 52.5 percent of his career passes for 598 yards with three touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Fields will end his 2022 season having completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,143 yards with eight touchdowns, averaging a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry. He has also fumbled a league-high 16 times, losing eight, and has been sacked a league-high 55 times.