Justin Fields still sees himself as a starter: I know who I am as a person and a player

Justin Fields is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback, but he still thinks he has what it takes to start in the NFL.

Asked by a reporter whether he still sees himself as a starter, Fields said there’s no question.

“Of course. Yes, sir,” Fields said, via ESPN. “I mean, I just know who I am as a person, as a football player, as a hard worker. I think I know I have the mindset and the skill to attain that. I just feel like I need to do it on a more consistent basis, but that’s just what it is. It’s the ups and downs of life and I’m in a -- quote-unquote -- valley right now. But it’s not going to do anything but make me stronger on the back end of it.”

Fields didn’t answer directly when asked whether he would be willing to remain with the Jets as a backup. He’s under contract for next season, the second year of his two-year, $40 million contract, and the Jets still owe him $10 million guaranteed even if they cut him. Fields did indicate that he still thinks his relationship with the Jets. can be salvaged.

“I’m not going to have that mindset in terms of, ‘Oh, they benched me. I’m not [going] to play here.’ I think that’s a bad mindset to have,” Fields said.

Fields’ mindset is that he’s a starter. At this point, it’s unlikely that any NFL team agrees with him.