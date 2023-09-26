Justin Fields thinks Bears could still make the playoffs: “We’ve got 14 left, at least”

Bears quarterback Justin Fields says it’s way too early to throw in the towel on this season.

The 0-3 Bears are perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team, but Fields said after the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday that he’s not giving up on the possibility of playing in the postseason.

“The Lions started 1-6 last year and they almost made the playoffs,” Fields said. “We’ve got 14 left, at least.”

Fields acknowledged that “I need to be better,” but after a difficult week in Chicago that saw Fields feel the need to call a special press conference to clarify comments he’d made earlier about what’s going on with the team, he says that he’s still appreciating that he gets to achieve his goal of being an NFL quarterback.

“I’m looking at it like the big picture, just life in general,” Fields said. “I think this past week has had me kind of look at it like, What are the important things in life? . . . I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life, like being able to play this game. Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to play my hardest and just thank God for giving me the ability to play. So, no matter what the scoreboard is, I’m going to keep to the same mindset and just pushing and keep moving forward.”

Sunday’s home game against the 0-3 Broncos may be a chance for the Bears to turn things around, although even coming off a 70-20 loss, the Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in Chicago.