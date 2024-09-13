Justin Fields: We’ll see if throwing over the middle is part of the plan this week

It doesn’t take an advanced degree in football to notice that the Steelers’ game plan for quarterback Justin Fields against the Falcons in Week One was focused on throwing the ball anywhere but the middle of the field.

None of Fields’ 23 passes were over the middle, which offensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith chalked up to knowing how good Falcons safety Jessie Bates is at stopping offenses in that area. On Thursday, Fields was asked if that is going to change against a Broncos team that doesn’t have the same kind of talent in that area.

“We knew how good their safeties were last week, but I guess that was just part of the game plan,” Fields said. “But, yeah, I guess we’ll see if we throw the ball over the middle this game. I’m not really trying to give away a game plan like that. Yeah, we’ll see.”

The Steelers were risk-averse against the Falcons and that approach paid off with an 18-10 win. Fields’s preparation for that start was limited since Russell Wilson was injured during this week, but he’s had more time running the first team heading into this weekend and there will be plenty of people watching to see if that means a change in how the Steelers approach things as an offense.