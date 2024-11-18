Justin Herbert 29-yard touchdown pass gives Chargers 7-3 lead
The Bengals opened the scoring in Sunday night’s matchup with the Chargers.
But Los Angeles found the end zone first, as quarterback Justin Herbert found tight end Will Dissly for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-3 lead.
The Bengals got a 26-yard field goal by Evan McPherson to cap their second drive. Cincinnati had second-and-goal at the 3, but an illegal shift followed by intentional grounding induced the club to settle for a field goal.
On Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, Herbert moved the chains after a sack with a 20-yard scramble. Then Herbert got another first down with a 20-yard pass to rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, putting the ball at the Cincinnati 29.
On the next play, Herbert fired a play-action pass to tight end Will Dissly down the right seam for the score.
Herbert has completed 3-of-3 passes for 55 yards with a TD through two possessions.