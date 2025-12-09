Justin Herbert: A lot of guys are fighting through worse injuries than mine

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was characteristically enthusiastic about quarterback Justin Herbert’s performance on Monday night when he called the quarterback a “superhero” for playing a week after having surgery on a fracture in his left hand.

Herbert played with a large glove and other protection on the hand while going 12-of-26 for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 22-19 overtime win. Herbert also ran 10 times for 66 yards while getting sacked seven times and losing a fumble during an eventful night against the Eagles.

Pain was visible on Herbert’s face on some of those sacks and runs, but Herbert downplayed the idea that he was worthy of special praise for playing hurt when others on the team are doing the same thing outside of the spotlight.

“Just because I’m the quarterback I get the talk about that but those guys, they battle,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “Theres definitely guys in that locker room that are fighting through so many different injuries and things worse than what I’m going through. It’s the least that I can do to show up and give my best.”

Herbert’s teammates sounded more like Harbaugh when discussing their reaction to seeing Herbert on the field so soon after his injury and the night will take on a storybook quality around the Chargers should they head on a long postseason run off the back of this win.