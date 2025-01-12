Justin Herbert: I let the team down

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made the wrong kind of history on Saturday.

Herbert threw three interceptions during the regular season, but his four interceptions were a major reason for the Chargers’ 32-12 loss to the Texans. Herbert is the first quarterback with at least 200 attempts in a season to throw more interceptions in a playoff game than he did in the regular season and the errant throws were his focus when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I let the team down,” Herbert said, via the team’s website. “You can’t turn over the ball like that and expect to win. Put the team into a tough position with four turnovers like that. The defense hung tough, they got some turnovers, they gave us opportunities. I just have to be better.”

Other Chargers lamented the lack of protection for Herbert over the course of the afternoon and there was much to fix on that front, but the NFL is a quarterback league and the Chargers’ failure to take advantage of a slew of opportunities to build a big lead early in the game are going to fall on Herbert’s shoulders as a result.

That’s all the more true given that Herbert has now disappointed in both of his playoff appearances. Getting over that hump is the next big milestone he’ll have to reach as he tries to climb the ladder of NFL quarterbacks.