Justin Herbert: I’m treating it like I’m playing next Monday

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand on Monday and he doesn’t plan to miss any time.

Herbert returned to Sunday’s 31-14 win over the Raiders after suffering the injury and head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that it was unclear if Herbert will have to miss next Monday’s game against the Eagles. When Herbert took his own turn at the press conference podium, he said he’s not expecting to be anywhere but on the field.

“I’m treating it as if I’m playing on Monday,” Herbert said, via multiple reporters.

Herbert was 15-of-20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. The Chargers will issue their first injury report for Week 14 on Thursday.