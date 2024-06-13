Justin Herbert: It’s an “honor” to play for Jim Harbaugh

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert: It’s an “honor” to play for Jim Harbaugh

  
Published June 13, 2024 06:43 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is playing for his fourth head coach in five years, including interim coach Giff Smith last season. He revealed Thursday that his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has changed the team and called it an “honor” to play for him.

“He’s done such a great job taking this team and getting them to where he wants them to go,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “He’s won wherever he’s at. He’s a guy that everyone wants to follow and play for.”

Harbaugh, 60, played in the NFL for 14 seasons, and he often joins the players in drills or post-practice lifts. He has done pushups with linebacker Junior Colson and demonstrated a proper dropback to quarterback Casey Bauman, among other things, per Rhim.

“It’s a cool experience to be able to share that with your head coach,” Herbert said. “Whether we’re pulling sleds, he expects to be the fastest or to pull the farthest, and when we’re carrying those med balls, he’s wanting to go the farthest; he wants to go the fastest.

“And to have a guy like that set the stage, set the standard for these undrafted guys, for these rookies to see that, I think they follow in his footsteps.”

The Chargers spent the offseason practicing in game jerseys and helmets. There has been nothing laid back about Harbaugh’s approach as he has stressed attention to detail and demanded high energy.

The Chargers seem to have bought in, and why shouldn’t they?

In four years as the 49ers head coach, Harbaugh led them to the Super Bowl and never had a losing season. He has a 44-19-1 record in the NFL, and most recently, won a national championship at the University of Michigan last season.