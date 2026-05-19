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Justin Herbert not attending Tuesday’s voluntary offseason work

  
Published May 19, 2026 02:37 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is not attending Tuesday’s voluntary workout, according to multiple reports.

He also did not attend last week’s Phase 2 practice open to the media, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

The media has access to one of the three practices per week in this phase.

Backup quarterbacks Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are taking the reps in place of Herbert. The Chargers have only three quarterbacks on their roster.

Herbert, 28, made his second Pro Bowl last season after completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games.