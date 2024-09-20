 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert officially questionable for Sunday; Joey Bosa will play

  
Published September 20, 2024 05:21 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert officially is questionable with his ankle injury. He did not practice Friday.

Herbert said earlier in the day he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain after Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He got in limited work Thursday, the only practice time he had this week.

“Every day, it’s been getting better,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN. “It’s just getting it to a point where you feel comfortable going out there and being able to move.”

He has completed 67.4 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception in two games.

Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke are the quarterbacks behind Herbert, and coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t say Friday who would start if Herbert can’t play. Earlier in the week, Harbaugh tabbed Stick.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) does not have an injury designation after a full practice Friday.

Linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring) was ruled out.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree (illness), safety Alohi Gilman (knee), wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) are questionable.