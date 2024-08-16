Justin Herbert out of walking boot

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert apparently no longer needs a walking boot.

Herbert worked out in the weight room without it while the Chargers practiced Thursday, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot two weeks ago, and doctors recommended he wear a boot for two weeks before a gradual return to play. The plan is designed to get Herbert ready for Week 1, so the next step is getting him back on the practice field.

Herbert, 26, did not play the final four games of 2023 with a finger injury. He previously had started 62 consecutive games since becoming the team’s starter in Week 2 of 2020.

Herbert completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

The Chargers also have Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman at the position.