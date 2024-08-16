 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert out of walking boot

  
Published August 15, 2024 10:33 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert apparently no longer needs a walking boot.

Herbert worked out in the weight room without it while the Chargers practiced Thursday, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot two weeks ago, and doctors recommended he wear a boot for two weeks before a gradual return to play. The plan is designed to get Herbert ready for Week 1, so the next step is getting him back on the practice field.

Herbert, 26, did not play the final four games of 2023 with a finger injury. He previously had started 62 consecutive games since becoming the team’s starter in Week 2 of 2020.

Herbert completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

The Chargers also have Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman at the position.