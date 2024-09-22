 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert, Quentin Johnston put Chargers up 7-0

  
Published September 22, 2024 01:31 PM

Justin Herbert and the Chargers got off to a slow start on offense Sunday, but they found their footing in time to produce the first points of the game.

Herbert found wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 27-yard touchdown to cap the Chargers’ third possession of the afternoon. The extra point made it 7-0 over the Steelers with just under three minutes to play in the first half.

The Chargers did not pick up a first down on their first two drives and Herbert, who was questionable with an ankle injury, took a couple of big hits, but he looked good delivering the scoring pass and a 13-yarder to Ladd McConkey earlier in the drive.

Johnston now has three touchdown catches in the last two games. That’s one more than he managed over his entire rookie season in 2023.