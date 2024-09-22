 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert questionable after aggravating ankle injury

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:15 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was able to start Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh despite injuring his right ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers, but he was knocked out of the game in the third quarter.

Herbert tweaked the ankle on a sack by linebacker Elandon Roberts and then left the game after staying in to hand the ball off on the next play. Herbert went to the sideline and then into the medical tent for further evaluation.

Taylor Heinicke replaced him for a long third down and the Chargers punted one play later. The Steelers put together a 12-play drive that moved the game into the fourth quarter and gave Herbert enough time to be evaluated.

The team calls him questionable to return and left tackle Rashawn Slater is in the same category with a pectoral injury. For the first time on Sunday, the Chargers will be playing from behind as Chris Boswell’s second field goal of the day put the Steelers up 13-10 with 14:14 left to play and Heinicke will be the one trying to lead them back.