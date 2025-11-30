Justin Herbert questionable to return with left hand injury

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is currently in the training room, with Trey Lance taking his place on the field.

Herbert injured his left hand on a 1-yard scramble after Jeremy Chinn slammed the quarterback to the ground. Herbert’s hand slammed against the turf.

He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next play, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

Herbert sprinted to the training room with athletic trainers, and the Chargers list him as questionable to return.

He went 5-for-5 for 39 yards and a touchdown on the first drive.