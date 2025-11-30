 Skip navigation
Justin Herbert returns with a protective glove on his left hand

  
Published November 30, 2025 05:11 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has returned to the game with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter.

He missed eight plays in the training room, with Trey Lance replacing him.

Herbert injured his left hand on a 1-yard scramble after Jeremy Chinn slammed the quarterback to the ground. Herbert’s hand slammed against the turf.

He threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston on the next play, giving the Chargers a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

The Chargers listed him as questionable to return.

With Lance leading the Chargers down the field on their second possession, Herbert returned to the sideline and took snaps from backup center Andre James.

Herbert completed his first two passes after returning as the Chargers reached the Las Vegas 2-yard line, but on third-and-goal, Kyu Blu Kelly stepped in front of Herbert’s pass intended for Ladd McConkey. The Raiders have the ball at their own 2-yard line.

Herbert is 7-of-8 for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception.