 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert wasn’t prepared for Jim Harbaugh’s pregame pump-up routine

  
Published September 11, 2024 10:58 PM

Justin Herbert prides himself on being prepared. He was not prepared for what Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh delivered pregame.

Harbaugh repeatedly pounded his quarterback’s chest in a pump-up routine.

I just wasn’t ready for it,” Herbert said, via the team website.. “I thought it was a moment to like, “Hey, let’s go get this.’ Dap up.

“But he hit me a couple times, and I thought that was it, and then he kept going back for more. I’ll be much better the next time.”

Herbert quipped that Harbaugh could hit him a little harder next time.

“He took it light on me. He could have hit me harder,” Herbert said. “I’ll ask him next time, like, ‘Hey, you got to make sure I feel some of those punches.’”

Herbert then fired up his teammates with an impassioned pregame speech that may or may not have included some profanity. Video was posted on social media before the Chargers’ 22-10 victory over the Raiders.

The mild-mannered quarterback joked that “Football Justin” took over.

“That’s part of being the quarterback, just stepping up and leading and doing everything you can,” Herbert said. “But I didn’t see the video, so hopefully I didn’t say anything too bad.”