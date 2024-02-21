Justin Hinds will be the Seahawks’ defensive line coach

The Seahawks have added to Mike Macdonald’s coaching staff.

Agent Aston Wilson announced that his client Justin Hinds will be the team’s defensive line coach in 2024. Hinds will work under new defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Hinds spent the last two seasons as an assistant defensive line coach with the Bears. He was the defensive coordinator at Western Carolina and the defensive line coach at Central Michigan before making the move to the professional ranks in Chicago.

The Seahawks have not announced any coaching moves this week, but there have also been reports that they have also decided to hire defensive backs coach Jeff Howard, tight ends coach Mack Brown, and defensive assistant Nick Perry.