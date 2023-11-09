Justin Jefferson: Getting better every day, want to make sure hamstring is 100 percent

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and he gave an update on how he’s feeling during a session with reporters on Thursday.

Jefferson said that his hamstring is feeling “better and better every single day,” but that he “can’t really put a date” on when he will be back in the lineup. Jefferson said hamstrings are “a difficult injury” because of their propensity to linger and that he wants to be sure he’s fully recovered so that he can avoid a relapse.

“They want me 100 percent as I do as well,” Jefferson said. “I don’t want to go out there 80, 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again. It’s just day-to-day and when that time comes I’ll definitely be ready to step out on that field.”

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Wednesday that it would “probably be a little aggressive” to think Jefferson could play against the Saints this weekend and nothing Jefferson said on Thursday suggests he is targeting Sunday for his return to the offense. It does seem to be getting closer, though, and that’s good news for a Vikings team that remains in the playoff hunt.