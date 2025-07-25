Justin Jefferson has a mild hamstring strain that will keep him out of practice

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ended Thursday’s practice early with what he described as tightness in his legs.

The Vikings sent him for an MRI.

Coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that imaging on Jefferson’s left hamstring revealed a mild strain. The team will hold the receiver out of practice a few days, with re-evaluation next week.

While there is no firm timetable for Jefferson’s return, O’Connell made clear that Jefferson’s availability for Week 1 is not in doubt.

Jefferson injured his right hamstring in 2023 and missed seven games.

The four-time Pro Bowler made 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in earning All-Pro for a second time in his five seasons.