Justin Jefferson has another full practice, now aiming for 1,000 receiving yards

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury has kept him out of seven games this season and he’s had to adjust his goals for the year as a result.

Jefferson came into the season with the goal of becoming the first NFL player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season, but the missed time has put that out of reach. On Thursday, Jefferson, who had 571 yards in the first five games of the year, said that his new goal is half the size of the original one.

“Since I got hurt the new goal is 1,000 yards,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I want to end every single year over 1,000 yards. . . . It’s been hard to adjust those goals honestly. To have missed seven games throughout the season, especially on the pace that I was going before the injury. It’s a little tough to see Tyreek [Hill] going crazy every single week, to see different people throughout the whole league doing tremendous things. It’s been tough because it’s the first season that I’ve been hurt since I’ve been into the league.”

Jefferson is set to pick up his push for 1,000 yards against the Raiders this Sunday. He was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and said he feels he has his full explosiveness back after two months out of the lineup.