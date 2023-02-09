 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Jefferson: Not mad about it, but wanted opportunity on final play of Giants loss

  
Published February 9, 2023 12:24 PM
nbc_pft_jjettasintv_230209
February 9, 2023 03:05 PM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins the show to explain what it's like having the complete trust from his quarterback, what went wrong for the Vikings last season, and why he's feeling even more confident about success in Year 2 under Kevin O'Connell.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made one of the best plays of the 2022 season when he went up over coverage to secure a fourth-down pass from Kirk Cousins with one hand in a win over the Bills and he would have liked a chance to make another highlight reel play on the Vikings’ final offensive snap of the season.

On a fourth-and-eight with the Vikings down 31-24 to the Giants in the Wild Card round, Cousins opted to throw short of the sticks to tight end T.J. Hockenson and the Giants brought him down short of the markers to secure a win. Cousins, who was pressured by Dexter Lawrence on the play, said after the game that he “didn’t feel good about putting it up to Justin” because of how much attention the Giants were giving him.

That play came up during Jefferson’s visit to PFT Live on Thursday and Jefferson said “of course they were going to double me,” but said that he still hoped that he would have had a chance to make a play when a first down was the only outcome that would have kept the Vikings’ season alive.
“Many moments where Kirk gave me that type of ball and I was able to go up and grab it,” Jefferson said. “I definitely felt in that moment that I wanted him to do it. Of course, the best receiver on the field, the best player on the field, I felt like should have got the ball. It is what it is. I wasn’t mad about, I wasn’t hurt about it. . . . I was double teamed. It’s a tough throw to make. I wasn’t tripping on it, but of course I would have wanted that opportunity.”

Jefferson will have to wait a while before his next opportunity to make a similar play and the reaction to how things went down last month probably makes it likelier that the Vikings are going to look his way when it does.