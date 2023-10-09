Justin Jefferson to undergo more tests on injured hamstring on Monday

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and it’s currently unclear when he’ll return.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said in his postgame press conference that it’s “still very early” to know the exact extent of Jefferson’s injury and a potential timeline for him to get back to play.

Jefferson is set to undergo more testing on his hamstring on Monday, a source confirmed to PFT.

“It was tough on him. He’s the ultimate competitor,” O’Connell said. “We’ll get him back as soon as we possibly can.”

Jefferson had three catches for 28 yards before having to exit the contest.

Now at 1-4, the Vikings will be on the road to play the 1-4 Bears next Sunday.