Justin Jefferson: We’re right there, we just have to be more consistent

  
Published February 7, 2025 05:30 PM

The Vikings won 14 of their first 16 games during the 2024 season, but any dreams of a long run into the postseason went up in smoke over the next two weeks.

A loss to the Lions in the final game of the regular season meant they didn’t win the NFC North and a loss to the Rams in the Wild Card round ended their season well short of their goals. During an appearance on PFT Live Friday, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said that the team thought this was going to be “that year” for the team and that he is confident that the team is “right there.”

Jefferson added that “there’s key things that we need to do, things we need to look into and key moves that we need to make this offseason” before getting a little more specific about where he thinks the team fell short.

“I don’t think it’s really drastic moves,” Jefferson said. “I just feel like it’s just one, two pieces here and there that we need to overcome. I feel like just dominating the way we dominated on the offensive side of the ball — we just need to do it more consistently.”

With Sam Darnold set for free agency and J.J. McCarthy coming back from a torn meniscus in his knee, the Vikings are likely looking at a change at the most significant position on offense as they try to create that kind of consistency. That may not count as a drastic move, but it’s going to be a big factor in what the future holds in Minnesota.