Justin Pugh playing left tackle with Joshua Ezeudu out

Justin Pugh made quite an introduction on Sunday Night Football. Instead of saying, “Justin Pugh, Syracuse,” Pugh said, “Justin Pugh, straight off the couch.”

It’s accurate.

He signed Oct. 4, having spent the season selling real estate and doing a podcast.

Pugh now is playing left tackle.

He started at left guard, his first start in 364 days when he played five games for the Cardinals in 2022. But Pugh moved to left tackle on the 10th play.

Josh Ezeudu injured a toe on his right foot, needing a cart to get to the X-ray room. He is questionable to return.

Ezeudu started in place of Andrew Thomas, who is inactive with a left hamstring injury.

Marcus McKethan now is at right guard with Mark Glowinski at left guard.

The Giants lead 3-0, with Graham Gano kicking a 29-yard field goal after the team’s second drive stalled at the Buffalo 8.

Saquon Barkley, who is playing for the first time since Week 2, has seven carries for 5 yards and one catch for 2 yards.

Bills defensive back Cam Lewis (stinger) is questionable to return.

UPDATE 9:20 P.M. ET: The Giants have ruled out Ezeudu.