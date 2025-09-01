Justin Reid: Saints’ defensive identity will be to punch you in the mouth

Veteran safety Justin Reid has been with the Saints for less than six months, but he said he’s so comfortable in the defense in New Orleans that it feels like he’s been playing there his whole career. And he says he’s playing in a defense that is going to make life miserable for opposing offenses.

Reid said that when the Saints’ first-string defense was on the field in the preseason, they showed what they can do.

“I feel like I’ve been playing with these guys for years,” Reid said. “I mean the culture has come together. I think everyone saw the way that we were flying around that first series in the game, especially on the defensive side of the ball and like how this unit has jelled together.”

Reid, who played four years in Houston and three in Kansas City before signing with New Orleans, said this Saints defense should not be taken lightly.

“We have an identity that we want to let everybody know we’re gonna punch you in the mouth,” Reid said. “We’re gonna play fast. We’re gonna play physical and nothing’s gonna be easy.”

The Saints are 6.5-point underdogs when they open the season at home against the Cardinals on Sunday.