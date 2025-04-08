 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Simmons: I want to go to the best situation, a team that will win

  
Published April 8, 2025 03:03 PM

Last offseason, safety Justin Simmons didn’t sign with the Falcons until Aug. 15 — midway through training camp.

Simmons is once again a free agent in 2025 after completing his one-year deal with Atlanta. And this time, he would like to sign with a team a little earlier.

“I mean, that’s always the goal,” Simmons said in an interview with Kay Adams on Tuesday. “I think — yes, there’s pros and cons to training camp. Cons [would be] going through it, your body breaking down, the whole nine — especially as you get older. But, I mean, a lot of the pros is building that rapport, especially when you’re not with the team and you haven’t necessarily played with a lot of those guys. So, I think it would’ve benefited me to go a little bit earlier. But it also just wasn’t in the cards. I think Atlanta has a great young safety in DeMarcco Hellams and I liked Richie Grant’s game a lot. So, at the time, could they have added a veteran? Yeah. Were they looking to? Maybe not. Then a couple of guys go down in camp and it’s like, ‘OK, we’ve got to add someone.’ Then your number’s called and you go.

“So, we’ll see. We’ll see. I want to go to the best situation, and I want to go to a team that’s going to win. So, we’ll see what that looks like.”

Could he go back to the Falcons? It doesn’t seem like Simmons is counting on it.

“It was a one-year thing,” Simmons said. “They like kind of their younger guys, too. Sometimes things just don’t work out and you go in different directions. I don’t know if the door’s necessarily closed. But we’ll see.”

In 16 starts for Atlanta last year, Simmons recorded 62 total tackles with seven passes defensed and two interceptions. He’s now No. 4 on the active list with 32 career picks.

Simmons is No. 51 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.