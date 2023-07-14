 Skip navigation
Justin Simmons: Russell Wilson has my full trust and confidence

  
Published July 14, 2023 01:03 PM

The Broncos need a bounce-back season from quarterback Russell Wilson and another teammate has expressed confidence it’s going to happen.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, safety Justin Simmons noted the time Wilson has put in to be better in 2023.

“I know he’s one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I’ve ever been around and that I’ve seen, and his attention to detail and his preparation has already made me a better player, being his teammate,” Simmons said. “And so, I’m always going to put my full trust and confidence in him as my quarterback, and I can’t wait to see what that looks like heading into Year Two with us.”

Denver went 4-11 in the 15 games Wilson started last year. The quarterback completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. And even though Wilson missed two games, he still led the league in taking 55 sacks.

We’ll see if Wilson’s work ethic and new head coach Sean Payton’s offense can elevate the Broncos to contention in the fall.