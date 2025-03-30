Justin Tucker remains with Ravens as they wait for the NFL to conclude its investigation

The Ravens still have Justin Tucker on their roster, and Ravens president Sashi Brown said Sunday it will remain that way until the NFL concludes its investigation of the kicker.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight Baltimore spas have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct.

“From our standpoint, I think we want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts, an actual understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation, and that we allow the investigation to properly be conducted and concluded, and make decisions based on the full information,” Brown told Baltimore-area reporters at the annual league meeting, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

According to Hensley, NFL investigators have begun interviewing some of the masseuses who reported inappropriate behavior by Tucker during sessions from 2012-16. Brown said Sunday the Ravens have received “periodic updates.”

“We would love for this to happen a lot faster than it does,” Brown said. “So, from our standpoint, we need to allow the investigation [to] conclude. The NFL understands the urgency that surrounds these types of situations and allegations, and so we need to allow them time. I don’t think they’re going to take as long as possible, but we certainly know that they’re working prudently and to try to get to what is a number of people who need to provide evidence before they come back to us. And they have been making progress, we know that.”

Tucker has denied the allegations twice, calling them “unequivocally false” in a statement on social media in January.