Justin Watson exited Wednesday practice early with foot injury

The Chiefs have an injury concern with one of their key offensive pieces.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Justin Watson exited practice early on Wednesday. After the session, the team confirmed Watson is dealing with a foot injury.

Watson, 28, is entering his third year with Kansas City. Last year, he was third on the team with 460 yards on 27 receptions with three touchdowns — making him one of the unit’s few reliable pieces.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson also had to exit practice early with a knee injury.

Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy did not participate on Wednesday with an illness.