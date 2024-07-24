 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Justin Watson exited Wednesday practice early with foot injury

  
Published July 24, 2024 12:49 PM

The Chiefs have an injury concern with one of their key offensive pieces.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Justin Watson exited practice early on Wednesday. After the session, the team confirmed Watson is dealing with a foot injury.

Watson, 28, is entering his third year with Kansas City. Last year, he was third on the team with 460 yards on 27 receptions with three touchdowns — making him one of the unit’s few reliable pieces.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson also had to exit practice early with a knee injury.

Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy did not participate on Wednesday with an illness.